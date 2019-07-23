Bills Positional Preview: Defensive Line

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Bills defensive front four will look similar to 2018 with exception one big missing piece… there will be no Kyle Williams for the first time since 2006.

Williams exits, Ed Oliver enters. The Bills invested this year’s first round pick on the defensive tackle and he’ll be expected to make an immediate impact.

Oliver will have a different role in the Bills defensive scheme than he did in college so there will be a learning curve but at some point the natural talent should take over and Ed should provide a pass rush presence up the middle.

Oliver will saddle up next to Star Lotulelei who returns for his 2nd season. Star will never put up huge numbers but his ability to take on blockers and free up teammates, like Oliver, is crucial.

The Bills like to rotate defensive lineman. Harrison Phillips and Jordan Phillips provided quality rotation guys on the interior of the defensive line.

Jerry Hughes had a team-high 7 sacks last season and inked a new contract this offseason. I believe the defensive end will get back to the double-digit sack total he posted in 2013 & 2014.

Coming off the other edge is Trent Murphy who has finally put injury issues behind him. Murphy first season in Buffalo was frustrating but I think he will be the most improved player in 2019. He had 9 sacks with Washington in 2016 and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him reach that number again.

Shaq Lawson heads to camp on the final year of his rookie contract. The defensive end has plenty to play for including a new big contract as he heads to free agency following the season.

Mike Love and Eddie Yarbrough will enter camp fighting for the 4th defensive end spot.