Bills prep for the Battle of Lake Erie

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addressed the media Wednesday as his team prepares to take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

McDermott talked about the talent they will be facing in the Browns, “very capable, highly talented roster , they’re a good football team and we’ve got a lot of work to do on our end to get ourselves ready to go.”

The Bills defense have been having a rough time against the run as of late. They brought 8 men into the box against the Redskins in the second half to stop the run. McDermott was asked if that is something they can continue to do, especially against teams with talented receivers like the Browns, “that’s what makes this team we’re going to face Sunday so good, they have so many weapons, you commit to stopping the run, they beat you in the passing game, you commit to stop the pass, they got 24 and now Hunt back.”

McDermott was asked about Micah Hyde’s comment after the game Sunday when he said he was done apologizing for being 6-2, McDermott said, “I know when Micah speaks he’s got a lot of respect in the locker room and he’s one of our leaders, I think it’s about controlling what we can control, we gwet asked about it a lot, from early on to this point now in the season, we just try to control what we can control and that’s where our focus is.”

