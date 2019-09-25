Bills prepare for battle with Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott talked to the media Wednesday morning as his undefeated team gets ready to face undefeated AFC East rival the New England Patriots at New Era Field Sunday afternoon.

On the injury front, defensive back Taron Johnson and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano will be limited at practice today. Running back Devin Singletary, tight end Tyler Kroft and linebacker Corey Thompson will not practice Wednesday due to injuries. Veteran days off were given to wide receiver John Brown, tackle Ty Nsekhe, linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and defensive end Jerry Hughes.

McDermott talked about the Patriots defense and how good they have been this year, “they’re led by a great coach, they’ve got really good players that play well, they’re smart, they move around, they trade positions, (Chase) Winovich fits into what they do, (Jamie) Collins is back, doing a lot, being very disruptive, he plays on the ball, he plays off the ball, so they have continuity as well, they’re numbers are staggering, almost unheard of.”

McDermott was asked if this game was a measuring stick for his team he said, “we look at it like this is another good opponent and we have to continue to focus on our process.”

As far as psychological advantage the Patriots may have over teams McDermott said, “Bill Belichick on the other sideline, Bill Belichick in warmups, I get to be around Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, you name it, what they’ve been able to do, these are guys that our players watched in the Super Bowl last year, and many Super Bowls. It’s real, it’s real for every team out there. But that’s part of the challenge this week.”

News 4 has you covered with all the latest on the game right up to kickoff. Be sure to join Josh Reed,Thad Brown, Sal Capaccio, Tim Graham and Nick Filipowski this and each Sunday at 11:30am on Channel 4 for Buffalo Kickoff Live.