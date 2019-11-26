Bills prepare for turkey day tussle in Big D

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gives encouragement from the sideline the first half of an NFL football game Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK,N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott met with the media Tuesday ahead of his team’s Thanksgiving day game in Dallas.

McDermott talked about the Cowboys high octane offense, “It will be a tough challenge for us defensively, they got as we saw yesterday five players with 30 or more catches. You don’t often see that on one team year to year, so, with Witten, with Cooper, Gallup on the other side and Cobb in the slot and Ezekiel and Dak and what they do, they’ve got Pollard the young back doing a good job all with their offensive line playing at a high level, they’re tough to defend, really tough.”

McDermott also talked about playing in AT&T stadium, “I’ve been there a few times, it’s a big stadium, a lot going on on the perimeter, big scoreboard. It’s a lot like these new stadiums, everyone always trying to one up the other, but at the end of the day it’s a Thanksgiving day game and we’re honored to play in it from that standpoint, a lot of tradition around that too.”

“Whether he’s coming off a game where he was held without a catch or catches 20 which he’s done before, he’s a dangerous receiver in the league and he’s an elite player. You don’t have the number one offense without having weapons like they’ve got, at quarterback, offensive line, you go across the board they’re a talented offense,” is what McDermott said when asked about Cowboys receiver Amari Copper coming off a game without a catch against the Patriots.

