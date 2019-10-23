Bills prepare to take on Eagles

ORCHARD PARK,N.Y. (WIVB) Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott talked to the media Wednesday morning as his team prepares to host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at New Era Field.

Coach McDermott had high praise for the play of cornerback Tre’ White, “he’s playing at a high level, it’s week to week but he seems to continue to grow and I really think it is the result of his habits during the week, and what he’s learned from his first two seasons as well. He’s using that and applying that every week.”

Linebacker Matt Milano will be limited in practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the game at Tennessee on October 6th, that kept him out of last weeks game against the Dolphins.

Wide receiver Duke Williams and cornerback Kevin Johnson will also be limited in practice Wednesday due to injury.

When McDermott was asked about if this week’s game against the Eagles has any more importance because that is where he got his start in the league, he responded, “it’s the next game really, that’s how we do it, so, it’s been a long time since I’ve been there, that’s where I got my start so I’m forever grateful for that and working with Andy Reid there and working where I grew up and being around my family that made it special.”

“He’s one of the best if not the best tight ends in the league. We know he’s a key part of that offense and hard to stop. Their offense overall is hard to stop with the different weapons they have, they’ve been together a long time, have a lot of continuity and Carson Wentz is one of the top elite quarterbacks in the league, they’ve got a good running game , a good offensive line”, McDermott said when asked about tight end Zach Ertz.

