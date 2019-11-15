Bills preparing for ‘confident’ Dolphins team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Had it not been for the heroics of Tre’Davious White in Buffalo’s win over Miami a few weeks ago, there’s a good chance the Dolphins could be going for the season sweep over the Bills on Sunday.

They didn’t. White’s interception at the two yard line and the fumble he forced in the fourth quarter helped propel Buffalo to a 31-21 win.

But now, the tables and momentum have shifted heading into Week 11. The Bills have struggled as of late losing two of their last three games while Miami is riding high, having won two in a row.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters earlier in the week he fled the Dolphins were a better team than their record indicated, and the results are now showing.

“What I said then is what I still believe now, and it’s come to fruition. This is a good football team,” McDermott explained. “They’ve got good quarterback play going on right now, they’re playing hard, they’re disciplined, and they don’t beat themselves. So, we’ve got we’ve got to have a good week of practice as I always say, and make sure that we continue to grow as a football team.”

Now on a two-game winning streak, safety Micah Hyde echoed similar sentiments as his head coach and said Miami’s confidence stems the man under center, Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“A gunslinger, a competitor and he’s been showing just that,” Hyde said. “They’re playing good ball right now. I think that the departure of some people, it’s given those guys a lot of confidence. I don’t know what their team meetings are like…but they’re prepared and going out there and playing good football.”

“They’re just making plays and executing,” added cornerback Tre’Davious White. “Fitzpatrick has been doing a good job of putting the team in a position to be success. The guy’s been a round and seen it all. We just have to come and play Bills football.”

On the injury front, defensive end Jerry Hughes is the only player listed on the team’s injury that could miss Sunday’s game. He officially ‘questionable’ with a groin injury and did not practice on Friday. He was limited in practice on Thursday.