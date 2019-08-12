Bills Preseason is Heating up

Spartanburg, S.C. (WIVB) — Sean McDermott is turning up the heat on his team — literally.

Temps will be in the mid-90’s this week when the Bills and Panthers have joint practices at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

It will be a big adjustment from the mild summer practices in Rochester.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson knows what to expect when it comes to the heat. Lawson grew up about an hour from where the teams will practice and is looking forward to the homecoming.

“I’m very excited to go down there,” Lawson said. “Getting good work against a team for a couple days. Going against somebody new and getting great work and then we turn around and play them Friday. It’s my first joint practice so I don’t know to expect but I’m excited.”

It will be somewhat of a homecoming for Sean McDermott as well. The Bills head coach was a member of the Panthers’ coaching staff for 6 years prior to landing in Buffalo.

“It will be nice and a great opportunity to see some old friends. It was a place that helped me in so many ways with great people and a great organization,” McDermott said. “Wofford is a neat campus, very similar to St. John Fisher in terms of the pride that they take in what they do down there. That said, we have work to do and that’s why we are going down there. I’m interested to watch and I’m excited to watch our team grow through this experience.

The teams will hold joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to the 2nd preseason game on Friday.