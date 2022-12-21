BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse have been chosen for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the team announced Wednesday night.

This is the second Pro Bowl selection in three seasons for Allen, and third consecutive honor for Diggs. Poyer and Morse will both be first-time Pro Bowlers.

“I’m blessed and honored to be a part of this,” Allen said in an interview on NFL Network. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t say — I really hope I’m not playing in this game. You know, Feb. 5, that’s the week before the Super Bowl.”

A dozen other Bills were chosen as Pro Bowl alternates:

First alternates: Linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds, left tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox,

Second alternates: Left guard Rodger Saffold and kicker Tyler Bass.

Third alternates: Special teams players Tyler Matakevich and Reggie Gilliam, and long snapper Reid Ferguson.

Fourth alternates: Defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive end Greg Rousseau.

Fifth alternate: Special teams player Siran Neal.