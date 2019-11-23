Bills provide encouragement to UB punter Evan Finegan

Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) tips a punt by Buffalo punter Evan Finegan (40) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Finegan was injured on the play and carted off the field. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – We always hear football is family.



After hearing about the season ending injury UB punter Evan Finegan suffered against Penn State, roughly a week later, Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka and punter Corey Bojorquez reached out to provide words of encouragement.

After @UBFootball punter Evan Finegan suffered a season ending leg injury against Penn State, #Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka and punter Corey Bojorquez reached out to the kicker to offer words of encouragement…and invited him to a game this season. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/4dcrUYsiF3 — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) November 23, 2019

“Very surprising because I didn’t know Stephen or Corey before this,” Finegan said. “Kickers in general, or specialists, are a pretty tight knit group. It was very surprising to me but I didn’t know those guys before so it speaks to their character and how caring and how sincere they were.”

“You know, when I heard about the play, I felt for him. And then, I heard that he had broke his leg and my heart just went out to him,” said Hauschka. “That’s a tough play — he really had no control over the situation. Just want to help him get back to the field and heal up and have a great season next year.”

The Bills special team’s stars also invited Finegan to a game this season, and on Sunday, the UB punter will attend his first game when the team hosts the Denver Broncos.



