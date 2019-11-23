Bills provide encouragement to UB punter Evan Finegan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – We always hear football is family.
After hearing about the season ending injury UB punter Evan Finegan suffered against Penn State, roughly a week later, Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka and punter Corey Bojorquez reached out to provide words of encouragement.
“Very surprising because I didn’t know Stephen or Corey before this,” Finegan said. “Kickers in general, or specialists, are a pretty tight knit group. It was very surprising to me but I didn’t know those guys before so it speaks to their character and how caring and how sincere they were.”
“You know, when I heard about the play, I felt for him. And then, I heard that he had broke his leg and my heart just went out to him,” said Hauschka. “That’s a tough play — he really had no control over the situation. Just want to help him get back to the field and heal up and have a great season next year.”
The Bills special team’s stars also invited Finegan to a game this season, and on Sunday, the UB punter will attend his first game when the team hosts the Denver Broncos.