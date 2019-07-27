Bills put on the pads, scuffle on day 3 of training camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The intensity of training camp was cranked up on Saturday. The pads went on for the first time and we had our first minor scuffle.

Safety Micah Hyde and tight end Dawson Knox got tangled up with some pushing and shoving and added some trash talk following a play at the end of practice.

“It wasn’t a welcome to the NFL moment or anything like that,” Hyde said. “It’s just two guys competing. I tried to give it to him, he tried to give it to me. From there, a little smack talk, but it’s fun.

“That one doesn’t count,” added defensive end Trent Murphy. “Kyle Williams would have rolled over in his grave for that one.”

Josh Allen had his best day of training camp. He floated a perfect touch pass to LeSean McCoy for a big gain and hit John Brown twice deep down the field. Brown continues to have an outstanding training camp and is showing why the Bills added him to the offense this offseason.

“Some guys are just exclusively shifty guys that you can use an manipulate in the slot. Other guys, have shiftiness but they also have speed and even though John is a little bit shorter, he has very good vertical speed.”

“The coaches do a good job, they know me well and they know I can run the whole route tree,” said Brown, “So, any route they give me, I’m going to run it.

“That boy is fast,” added Hyde after practice. “He’s getting past people, you know. I played against him when he was in Arizona, Baltimore, so, I’m glad he’s in Buffalo with all of us, because he can take a top off the defense.”

We’re starting to see a trend along the offensive line. Dion Dawkins, Quinton Spain, Mitch Morse, and Cody Ford have started all 3 practices. John Feliciano started at right guard today but has been rotating with Spencer Long.

One injury worth keeping an eye on, at the end of practice Knox was on the sideline rubbing his hamstring and didn’t go back in. We’ll follow up on that Sunday when we speak to Sean McDermott prior to practice.