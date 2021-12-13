Bills QB injury update: Josh Allen has foot strain

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The injury that had Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in a walking boot after Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is officially a foot strain, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Monday afternoon.

Allen will be “day to day” in his progression throughout the week.

“Josh has a foot sprain, he’ll be day to day we’ll just see how he responds at this point in treatment,” McDermott said during the weekly Zoom press conference with the media on Monday. “We’ll see how Sunday looks as he works through the week as well as his practice time. We’re just taking it one day at a time here and see how it goes.”

Allen hobbled to the sideline during the fourth quarter when the Bills were in the middle of the second-half comeback to tie up the game and send it to overtime in Tampa. While on the sideline, trainers taped up his ankle and foot but he returned to the field shortly after.

Bills QB Josh Allen in a boot postgame. Doesn’t have specifics on the injury pic.twitter.com/i0w9fL3G6A — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) December 13, 2021

After the game, Allen wore a walking boot when he met with the media for postgame interviews.

“I talked to the medical team, he has a chance [to play on Sunday], we’ll just see how it goes,” McDermott said on Monday. “I spoke with Josh as well, he’s in good spirits, he’s a little sore but I thought he played a heck of a game in that second half and led our team in big moments in the game.”

Allen had an outstanding performance against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champs on Sunday, throwing for 308 yards on 36 completions with two touchdowns and an interception. He also led all Bills rushers, running for 109 yards and running in another touchdown.

On Monday, McDermott applauded Allen’s effort in the game.

“Yesterday, whether it was throwing it, running it, diving for first downs, I was not surprised but very impressed with what he did in that game in particular down the stretch,” McDermott said. “I think the leadership has showed up as well, we’re really proud of him for that. All of this is steps in his right direction in his development as the quarterback in our organization.”

The Bills will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 pm.