Bills QB Josh Allen and OC Brian Daboll bond over their highly competitive nature

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s a number of stats to show just how historic Josh Allen’s performances so far this season have been but one that popped out to me, just from an overall team perspective is this is the first time in almost two decades the Bills have ranked in top ten in passing yards.

The Bills are second in the league with 330.3 passing yards per game, they’re third in scoring with 31 points per game, Allen was just named the AFC offensive player of the month and the list goes on and on.

A lot of this also has to do with how offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is utilizing his wide receivers. As we knew coming into the season, Allen was going to have a lot of weapons around him and because of that talent, we’ve seen a lot of 10 personnel and 11 personnel throughout games, further proving how far this offense has already come.

It also helps that Allen and Daboll have really clicked and Allen says a lot of that is because of their personalities.

“I think we have very similar mindsets. He’s very, very competitive as am I. He’s got some good stories of when he was a younger guy he was chewing tobacco and he made a bet with some of his other coaches that he’d stop. He wanted to win that bet extremely bad and he stopped cold turkey like that’s just they type of person he is. You dare him to do something, you bet him to do something he’s gonna do everything in his power to make sure that he comes through and bets on himself,” Allen explained.

“I think that’s where we were very similar and I think that’s why we’ve gelled so well. I appreciate what Coach Daboll’s done for me and the offense that he’s put around us here in Buffalo and the way that he calls games, the way that he trusts his players, the way that he can see a game on Thursday night or Monday night or whatever it is and look at that concept and be like you know this would be pretty cool, let’s see if we can use it here. He’s been able to adapt and adjust and find new ways we can get the ball to our guys outside so it’s been a pleasure to play for him.”

And Daboll sees similar qualities in Allen.

“He’s a competitor, he’s been like that since we met him out in Wyoming, you got a sense of what kind of person he was. He’s a competitor, he wants to improve, he understands there’s always room for growth and improvement and you just appreciate that about a young player that just tries to get better every day. He’s a fun guy to coach, he’s got a long way to go as we all do but he’s a pleasure to be around,” Daboll explained.

So it sounds like Daboll would be a tough person to win a bet against, but Allen doesn’t shy away from the challenge.

“That’s just the type of guy he is like if I make him a bet no matter what it is, like we’ll throw in little cheap bets like I bet you a milkshake or I bet you a Gatorade that you can’t do this and that and it’s just like I’m gonna do it. He’s constantly like I’ll bet you won’t make it in that pocket over there when we’re throwing and he’s just constantly in a competitive mood. That’s how I relate to everything, I always try to make it as competitive and there’s always gotta be a winner and a loser in my opinion and he’s kind of the same way. It’s awesome,” Allen said.

As for the stats on that…

“I’d say it’s probably 50-50, we go back and forth.”