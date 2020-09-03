Bills QB Josh Allen calls NFL cut down day one of the ‘saddest days’ in sports

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the field with his teammates from the tunnel entrance of the stadium during the ninth day of NFL football training camp at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There are a lot of tough decisions looming for the Bills given the level of talent on this roster that they have to cut down to 53 by Saturday’s deadline of 4 p.m.

And while the decisions are going to be tough for the guys making them, they’re also difficult for the rest of the team.

“In my opinion it’s the saddest day in all of sports. A lot of guys are losing part of them and the game of football. It’s such a sad day because there’s guys that I know can play on other teams that might not have that opportunity especially this year with all the COVID restrictions and what not,” Josh Allen said on a zoom call with reporters.

“They’ve got a bunch of tough decisions upstairs but at the end of the day it’s a business and we understand that as players and we gotta put our best foot forward and look forward to next Sunday.”

“It’s a job that I would never want. I don’t know how they do it, it’s so difficult. To be able to put that relationship you have with individuals aside and just strictly be able to make a decision based on the player they are, that’s gotta be extremely difficult,” Harrison Phillips explained.

Especially for the defensive line this season with the amount of depth and veteran presence they have there.

“We rotate so much that every guys has put amazing things on tape against amazing players. Whatever the media or whatever would call our 3’s and 4’s have gone against our 1’s and 2’s and visa versa and everyone has made plays and shown that they can play in this league,” Phillips said.

Phillips also mentioned one of the “blessings” is the expanded practice squad this season.

“You would hope that we’re able to retain a lot of those guys and they’ll still be a part of this because they poured so much in to this training camp and help build the identity of this team. We want them around.”