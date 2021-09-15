Bills QB Josh Allen has dominated the Dolphins in six career games vs. Miami

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s something about playing the Dolphins that lights a fire in Josh Allen.

Not that he doesn’t have that juice every week but he’s always played very well against Miami. In six career games against the Dolphins he’s thrown 17 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. He’s also had three rushing touchdowns as well in those games. Allen is 5-1 all time against Miami and three of those performances earned him the title of AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

But Allen can’t seem to pinpoint what it is about these games.

“It’s not like I get any more fired up for them than I do for any other game but our coaches do a really good job of game planning and there’s games we’ve just executed really well. We gotta have that same mindset of just going out there and whatever coach calls we’ve gotta put forward our best effort,” Allen said Wednesday after practice.

“I hope he keeps it rolling this week too,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer laughed.

The Bills head to South Florida on Sunday for a week two matchup against the Dolphins for their first divisional opponent of the season. Last year Buffalo went a perfect 6-0 in the AFC East, something they’ll look to repeat starting this weekend.

Not to mention they’re trying to get that bad taste of last week’s season opening loss to Pittsburgh out of their mouths.

Last year in week two the Bills also played Miami on the road in a game where Allen threw for 417 yards, four touchdowns and had no picks. That was the start of his massive leap from year two to year three in the NFL.

And now at just 25 years old he’s the oldest quarterback in the division as the rest of the AFC East has turned to their young guns under center.

The Jets are going with Zach Wilson after drafting him second overall in April, New England has made the 15th overall pick, Mac Jones their starter after moving on from Cam Newton and Miami is sticking with Tua Tagovailoa after he took over the starting job from Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2020.

“It’s cool being the oldest quarterback in our division. It’s weird but having the flow I guess you know we’ve had the same offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, head coach for the last going on four years now so having that comradery that we have here, it definitely helps out in that aspect,” Allen explained.

“To see his growth in the last four years, when he came in the league to see where he’s at now, I’m just excited for him to continue his growth and continue to see him lead this football team. That’s our quarterback and I’ll ride with him until the day I’m done playing this game,” Poyer said.