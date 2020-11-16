Bills QB Josh Allen on loss to Arizona: “It shouldn’t have come down to one play”

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins catches the game-winning touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White, center, free safety Jordan Poyer, right, and strong safety Micah Hyde, left, defend during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 32-20. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With 34 seconds left, it looked like Josh Allen had added another fourth quarter comeback to his resume as he found Stefon Diggs for a touchdown to take a 30-26 lead. Then Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins worked their magic.

With two seconds left in the fourth quarter, Murray on the run threw a 43-yard Hail Mary that Hopkins caught in the middle of three Bills’ defenders.

“This is the NFL, the game’s not over until it’s over, it’s another reminder of it in this game right here so especially when you know what type of players they’ve got on their side with Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, they’ve got long, big receivers and he made a play,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

And just like after every loss, Allen pointed the blame at himself for what could have gone better.

“Obviously losing’s never fun. To lose like that, it’s painful, it hurts you know that’s why you play 60 minutes of the game and throughout the game I put the ball in harm’s way too often. It shouldn’t have come down to one play,” Allen said.

“I take this very personally and I know the two interceptions can’t happen. You can’t expect to win after turning the ball over.”

It was an up and down game for Allen as he threw for 284 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had a touchdown catch from Isaiah McKenzie on a trick play in the first quarter. The Bills took a 16-9 lead at halftime but things cooled off in the third quarter for the offense and they couldn’t capitalize on big plays and stops by the defense.

“It sucks going into the bye week because it’s gonna be the only thing on our mind for the next week and a half, two weeks but I think it’s also a good thing, it makes us hungry. You’re not gonna win every game but to lose this one and how we did it hurts but at the same time it’s fueling the fire,” Allen explained.

Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were all trying to defend that play on Hopkins but he was just able to make an incredible catch and once again show why he’s one of the best wide receivers in the league.

“We’ve got great guys in this locker room, they’re saying the same thing, knock the ball down, we can’t be interception minded in that situation, knock the ball down. So at the end of the day give them the credit, they made a special play,” McDermott said.

“Listen, we had three guys there when I looked over we had three guys, I haven’t seen the video of it yet or anything like that but we had three guys there. Number one you don’t want the quarterback to be able to extend the play like that, number one stating the obvious,” McDermott explained as he watched the play. “I thought we had him on the run a little bit there and we had him towards the sideline and it looked like we had a rusher fall down and then another guy coming as he unloaded. You always think about what we could have done differently, that’s the first thing we do, the first thing I do.”

“I have extreme amount of confidence in our defense and was just telling them close the game out and unfortunately it comes down to one play. It’s the game of football, it happens, but if I do my job better throughout the game it doesn’t come down to that one play,” Allen said.

Now the Bills hit the bye week with a sour taste in their mouth but still sit at 7-3 and in first place in the AFC East. But the Dolphins did beat the Chargers so they’re now right behind the Bills at 6-3.

“It hurts, it definitely hurts, I know it hurts everyone in our locker room, it hurts bad. At the end of the day that game should have never come down to one play. That’s the way you look at it, certainly again, give them the credit, they made the special play they had to make to win the game and beat us but that game should not have come down to that play,” McDermott said.

“Unfortunately it did so we take our lump, we live by it, and we learn from it and it’s gotta drive you harder man, it’s gotta drive us all harder to want it even more.”

After the bye week the Bills host the Chargers on November 29th.