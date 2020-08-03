Bills QB Josh Allen on playing this season: “It’s a great opportunity to give this nation hope”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “In order to perform on the field we’re gonna have to do everything right off the field too.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen pretty much summed it up as to how teams have to approach this season in order to even have a season.

“We understand there’s going to be a lot of different obstacles this year that teams have likely never faced but I feel confident with the guys that we have in the locker room and our coaching staff that we’re gonna be led in the right direction, we’re gonna do things right on and off the field and we’re gonna be able to adapt and overcome to anything that’s gonna be put in our way,” Allen said on a zoom call with reporters.

Things are much different at team facilities as players, coaches, staff members and anyone else in the building has to follow any and all safety protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I just want to give a shout out to Terry and Kim [Pegula] for allowing us to do what we do right now. Everything’s been first class and they’ve made as many adjustments to the building and the facilities as they could. Everything’s been smooth so far, we just gotta continue to wear masks and we’ve got these little beepers that make sure we’re staying six feet apart,” Allen explained.

With all of the risks that involve playing this season, many players around the NFL have decided to opt-out. So far the Bills have had two players, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and cornerback E.J. Gaines.

“There’s no hard feelings on our part. We’re gonna support those guys no matter what. We understand that this isn’t anything to mess around with and it’s a time like nobody’s ever seen before. That’s their decision, we still love them, we still support them and they’re gonna give us that support back too,” Allen said.

So why did Allen decide to play this year?

“One I love this game, two I think it’s a great opportunity to give this nation hope and allow them to see us go out there and do what we do because we know that Sunday is a very special day in the lives of a lot of people around the world, a lot of fans around the world,” Allen explained.

“One it’s our jobs and two it’s my passion to play this game and there is obviously some things that we’re sacrificing and risking our health and what not to do this but at the same time we wanna play football. We’re built and wired as football players and we wanna play so we’re gonna do everything necessary off the field to ensure that we do have a season.”