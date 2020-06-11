Bills QB Josh Allen starting to build chemistry with Stefon Diggs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Being in quarantine and the social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, guys were forced to get creative when it comes to working out and preparing for the upcoming NFL season.

Since teams couldn’t practice and get together like they normal would during spring workouts, Bills quarterback Josh Allen took matters into his own hands.

Allen organized workouts with the offense in Florida which was beneficial to start building chemistry with the new players including Stefon Diggs.

“This man loves to work, he loves to get on the field and run routes and talk to the guys and explain how he’s running routes and explain what works for him to these young cats,” Allen explained on a zoom call with reporters.

“It was very awesome to see just the amount of detail that he puts into his craft, how communicative he was, how willing he was to learn. And he wasn’t there for himself, he was there for the betterment of the team and wanted to hang out with the guys and wanted to learn and get to know the guys,” Allen said.

The Bills traded for Diggs in March with the hope that he’ll greatly help this passing attack that’s finished in the bottom ten in the league the past two years. Diggs should be Allen’s biggest weapon this season.

“He’s a guy that everybody in the locker room is going to love and for him to be one such an explosive player and a great player and he’s gonna add a lot to our offense and a lot to our team but two he’s gonna be a great guy in the locker room that guys can look at and he’s gonna be a leader for us too and I think he’s gonna mix in very well with John [Brown] and Cole [Beasley] and the leadership that they have and the roles that they have and I really think it’s gonna be a great thing,” Allen explained.