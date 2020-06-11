Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘There is no room for racism’

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls a play against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills quarterback Josh Allen explained he can’t fully understand what black people in this country are going through and the experiences they have dealt with and continue to deal with but he’s here to listen.

“What I have been doing is having conversations with teammates and trying to listen and trying to learn. I’ve been in a position where I’ve never been pulled over and I feared for my life and I think that’s a horrible thing that many people of color have to go through that,” Josh Allen said on a zoom call with reporters.

“I think this country is going to come out of this as a better country and we’re gonna continue to learn and grow. As far as racial injustices there’s no room for racism. At the end of the day everybody kind of has their own opinion but as people we our opinion and our rights to let them know that they’re wrong,” Allen explained.

He also opened up about some of the conversations he’s had with his teammates and their experiences with being black men.

“Little things like being pulled over and not being comfortable with the situation on hand and for them to be driving and not know why they’re being pulled over and not speeding, not running red lights or anything like that but just a perception that their skin color is why they were flagged down,” Allen said.

#Bills QB Josh Allen talks about some of his conversations with teammates about what's going on in this country and their experiences being black men.



“I do stand with the black community, especially my teammates here. I got a lot of love for our guys,” Allen said.

Allen also weighed in on what’s happening here in Buffalo with the protests across the region and situations that involve police officers.

“It’s sad to see, Buffalo is the city of good neighbors you know that’s what we’re known for and we gotta continue to keep loving on each other and showing each other our best selves,” Allen said.

“I’m standing with our Mayor [Byron Brown]. As a black American I think he’s going about it the right way trying to unify the city,” Allen said.