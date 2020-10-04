Bills QB Josh Allen returns vs. Raiders after dealing with left shoulder injury

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Josh Allen gave the Bills a scare during the second quarter of their week four game against the Raiders.

With 4:58 left in the second quarter, Allen was trying to escape pressure and threw a short pass to Stefon Diggs, short of the first down when he was shaken up on the play. He came down hard and looked like he hurt his left arm as he grabbed his left shoulder.

After the game, Allen said his shoulder “feels good”.

“I mean I just kind of landed on it a little funky, it’s just the left shoulder, it’s not the right one you know thank god but we’ll be all right. It’s no big deal, I got to play through the pain and obviously we’ll get some treatment on it probably this week but it shouldn’t inhibit anything,” Allen said.

As the Tyler Bass made a field goal on 4th down, Allen went to the locker room briefly but came back to the Bills sideline before halftime. The Bills announced Allen was dealing with a left shoulder injury and he will return.

Allen came back to the field for their last snap of the half as they took a knee with 13 seconds left in the half and didn’t miss any time in the second half. He threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.