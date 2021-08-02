Bills RB Devin Singletary trying to ‘put it all together’ in year three

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There are not many starting jobs up for grabs as the Bills get ready for 2021 but running back is one of them.

The competition is between third-year running back Devin Singletary and Zack Moss who is entering his sophomore season. After Saturday’s practice, Moss said,” If he’s the starting running back and we win the Super Bowl, that’s fine. If I’m the starting running back and we win the Super Bowl, that’s fine.”

And on Monday Singletary echoed those comments.

“How we look at it, you know as long as we’re winning, we’re helping the team win, that’s just what it is. If I’m starting, if Breida’s starting, if Zack is starting, it don’t matter, as long as we’re helping each other win, helping the team win that’s what matters at the end of the day,” Singletary said.

“Everybody wants the ball but at the end of the day you gotta look at the bigger picture. If I’m getting the ball, I’m getting the ball, if I’m not, I’m not, I still gotta play my part. That’s what it comes down to.”

While the Bills passing game was electric, on the ground was a different story. Running the ball was one area for their offense that needs improvement this season but that doesn’t necessarily mean run more.

I’ve said this once and I’ll say it again, Brian Daboll is not going to take the ball out of Josh Allen’s hands any time soon with how he lit it up last year finishing third in yards per game and second in points per game. Everyone talks about “balance” when it comes to pass versus run but where the improvement, in my mind, comes in with the running game is how you use the runs you do call.

It’s a matter of being efficient when running the ball and not about running it more. Singletary and Moss need to make the most of the opportunities they get and that’s where this offense can get better in 2021.

“I wouldn’t say it was quite up to our standards, you know and then this year it’s just finding ways to get better and using it to basically get to that ultimate goal as we all know what we want to be,” Singletary said.

Moss’ rookie season was cut short in the Wild Card game against the Colts after suffering an ankle injury that he later had surgery on while Singletary is looking to improve from his sophomore season.

“I’ve been feeling good just all the way around the board like mentally, physically. The game has slowed down a lot for me just coming in to year three and really just trying to put it all together you know taking what I learned in my first two years and putting it all together going in to this third year,” Singletary said.

Even though on the depth chart the Bills have to list a starter at running back, it seems like we’ll see the same approach in the run game and do it by committee and have the two once again share reps. Even general manager Brandon Beane said the first day of training camp it seems like Daboll will go with whichever running back has the “hot hand” as to who gets the bulk of the carries so penciling in a “starter” really doesn’t mean too much with this system.



