Bills re-sign Daryl Williams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills continue to focus on bringing back their own free agents. The team and Daryl Williams have agreed to a 3-year contract. The deal is worth $28.2M with nearly $14M guaranteed, according to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport.

Williams signed a one year prove-it deal with the Bills last offseason and it paid off for both sides. The veteran started 18 games at right tackle.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins signed a contract extension last offseason so the Bills have now locked up both tackles for several years.

