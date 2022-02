Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson (53) runs off the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills signed linebacker Tyrel Dodson to a one year contract, the team and Dodson announced on Thursday afternoon.

In the 2021 season, Dodson played in 16 games and racked up 12 total tackles. In his two seasons with the Bills, he has played in 26 games with 30 total tackles, a sack and a pass defended.

Dodson would have become an exclusive rights free agent, but the Bills decided to keep the special teamer in Western New York for another year.