Bills re-sign WR Isaiah McKenzie

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) runs against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills GM Brandon Beane found a way to keep another one of their guys from 2020 as they re-signed wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, his agency tweeted out on Tuesday.

McKenzie is coming off the best season of his career in 2020 where he had 30 catches for 282 yards and five touchdowns. His most memorable performance came in the regular season finale against the Dolphins where he scored three touchdowns, one on a punt return he took to the end zone.

That’s another one of McKenzie’s strengths is his special teams play, which is something head coach Sean McDermott stresses the importance of with many players.

Now that Pro Bowl return man Andre Roberts is off to the Texans, McKenzie should slide into that primary return role with his speed playing a big part.