Bills react to Titans positive COVID-19 cases and Raiders players not wearing masks at an event

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – As week four in the NFL gets ready to kick off, there have been a few concerning coronavirus situations with some teams.

The Titans-Steelers game was moved because of a COVID-19 outbreak with Tennessee after three new player positives and five new personnel positives came back Tuesday. This is certainly something to monitor as the Bills play in Tennessee week five.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said with situations like this, they need to continue to follow the proper protocols in order to limit the spread of the virus and avoid an outbreak within their team.

“I think awareness is the big key there with staying disciplined, staying diligent in what we’re doing, our habits that we undertake inside the building and outside the building. We try and focus on the opponent this week which is the Raiders obviously but also being aware of what’s going on around us in our world, not just the NFL but in our world,” McDermott explained.

“There’s things like this popping up all over the place and so we just have to be aware. I think it’s the biggest thing. Sometimes we get insulated in this NFL piece and we lose sight of what’s going on around us so we’re gonna do the best we can as I’ve said from the start and try and remain disciplined through the season.”

In addition to that, the Bills upcoming opponent, the Raiders are dealing with a situation of their own after some players were seen at an indoor charity event not wearing masks and interacting with other people not wearing masks as well which broke Nevada rules for the coronavirus pandemic.

“That news was unfortunate but what we try and do is control what we can control on our end. We’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Gruden and their organization and I’m sure they’re on top of it,” McDermott said.

And both of these situations with the Titans and Raiders caught the attention of players.

“It was definitely something that guys were mentioning in the locker room so it raised a lot of antennas but I feel like if we continue to take the precautions and do all the things that we’re supposed to do and go to places we’re supposed to go and just not being selfish with it I think we’ll be fine,” Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said.

Even though these two teams are the Bills next two opponents, some players aren’t worried about facing them.

“You might be asking the wrong cat with that one, I’m not concerned at all,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said.

Poyer also added part of why he’s not worried comes from the way the league has handled the situations.

“I think the NFL did a good job with taking the precautions based off of with what happened with the Vikings and the Titans but me, no I’m not concerned even the slightest bit,” Poyer explained.