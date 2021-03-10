Bills release John Brown, Quinton Jefferson

Buffalo wide receiver John Brown (15) runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Offseason moves are in full swing as the Buffalo Bills continue to make roster changes to clear cap space. The team announced Wednesday that they released wide receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.

These are moves made most likely to save money for the salary cap, as releasing Brown and Jefferson together would save the team an estimated $14 million in cap space to help them sign or re-sign players in the future.

Brown finished the 2020 season fourth on the team in receiving yards with 458. He was fifth in receptions and fourth-most targeted receiver. He missed seven games in the regular season.

Jefferson had 23 tackles in 2020. He was fifth on the team in sacks (3) and eighth in tackles for loss (5).