ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have released wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, the team announced Tuesday.

However, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that it is a procedural move that allows the team to sign him to the practice squad, given he clears waivers.

Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round in the 2021 NFL draft out of Houston. He appeared in five games for the team last year and did not have a target, but recorded 165 kickoff return yards and 132 punt return yards. When he was drafted, he signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million.

He has yet to play this season due to injury.