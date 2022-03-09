ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – As NFL free agency approaches, the Bills continue to free up salary cap space with another move on Wednesday, releasing veteran guard Jon Feliciano, a league source confirms to News 4 Sports.

The news was first reported by Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com.

Cutting Feliciano will free up $3.4 million for the Bills in cap space. He previously signed a three-year, $17 million contract extension last March to stay in Buffalo.

Feliciano tweeted Wednesday night “It’s been great Buff” with a peace emoji.

The Bills first signed Feliciano back on March 19th, 2019 to a two-year, $8 million dollar deal after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Raiders. And Feliciano dealt with his share of injuries not only with the Raiders but Buffalo as well.

Source confirms #Bills have released G Jon Feliciano, first reported by @MattParrino. League source also says Feliciano was not asked to take a pay cut to stay with the team. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) March 10, 2022

In 2020, Feliciano’s season started at the end of October after dealing with a shoulder and pec injury. He had nine starts that year. He also missed time last season with a calf injury in 2021.