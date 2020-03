Buffalo Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie (19) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The Buffalo Bills have resigned wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Mckenzie, a restricted free agent was not tendered an offer by the Bills, but McKenzie’s agents announced the deal today.

McKenzie was a fifth round draft pick of the Broncos in 2017, and was picked up by the Bills on waivers in 2018.