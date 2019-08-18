Bills return to OP, begin prep for 3rd preseason game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After spending a week in the heat down in the Carolina’s the Bills had a bit of a scaled back practice in Orchard Park, with players going through drills in t-shirts and shorts on Sunday.

And, as the team continues to prepare for the upcoming year, the third preseason game is typically the dress rehearsal for the regular season and the Bills are still trying to solidify their starting offensive line.

“I think the one advantage to it is that through some of the injuries that we have incurred in training camp, Mitch being out, has provided some position flexibility or versatility,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “That, I think, is good for us. That being said, we want to get this thing set here in the foreseeable future.”

Part of finding the right combination includes rookie Cody Ford splitting time between right guard and tackle.

“Especially as a rookie, that’s when it’s really hard to go back and forth knowing all the plays,” said Jon Feliciano. “The plays change between guard and tackle, so, he’s been doing a real good job of that.”

“I think it’s been a display of his mental toughness,” added McDermott. “To come in as a rookie and play two positions and play both of the positions at a high level, not just in practice but in games.”

Another rookie McDermott praised Sunday was 9th overall pick Ed Oliver, who had another strong showing in the win over the Panthers.

“I like that he got his hands up and knocked that third down pass down. That was important, and he showed some juice and excitement,” the head coach said. “I think he is starting to understand how you have to play in this league. But there is still a lot of work to do. I really appreciate the way he has adjusted his game and his approach his game since we began training camp.”

“It takes reps for it to become natural to you.” Oliver said. “So, the more reps, the more natural it feels, the more it comes like, second nature.”

We’ll see how much more progress Oliver and the rest of his teammates can make, when they hit the Friday against the Lions.