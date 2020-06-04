Bills rookie Jake Fromm apologizes for leaked text messages

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) passes in the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Baylor in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills rookie Jake Fromm apologized after a series of racist text messages were leaked to Twitter on Thursday.

In the texts, dating back to March 2019, Fromm states “guns are good” and “just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha.”

In his statement, Fromm says, “Although I never meant to imply I am an ‘elite white person,’ there’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not.”

Fromm goes on to say, “Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country. I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am. Again, I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness.”

Fromm was selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.