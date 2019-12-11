Bills Rookies Host Holiday Extravaganza

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills rookies got in the holiday spirit on Tuesday evening by throwing a holiday party for kids at the Hamburg Festival of Lights.

“It’s been so much fun,” running back Devin Singletary said. “Just to be out here with all these kids and meet everyone and interact with everyone, it’s so fun. I met a lot of nice people today, I’ve been enjoying myself.”

“This takes the cake, definitely. They got rides in here! I was riding a ride with a little kid and she wanted me to go two times and I almost threw up!” Ed Oliver said. “She was like, let’s go again! And I was like, hold up I can’t go anymore, sorry!”

“They’ve all pretty fun, it’s been awesome,” tight end Tommy Sweeney said. “I was riding the rides, just felt like I was a kid again. All the kids here are great, they all have great attitudes, so this might be number one.”

This is the final event of the year for the Bills Toyota Rookie Club. After a season full of fun events and surprise visits, the rookies all say they’re thankful to have had the opportunity to connect with members of the community.

“It’s been awesome, to get out in the community,” Sweeney said. “The community has embraced us since we got here. Obviously they’ve done that with the Bills for years and years, so it’s the least we can do. Just coming and seeing all these different things, interacting with kids, they brighten up our day just as much as we do them, so it’s been awesome.”

“I can’t even describe it in a short enough time to get it on film,” Oliver said. “It’s really eye-opening. If I could do it all over again, I’d do it in an instant.”

And for a few rookies who grew up down south, the kids they’ve gotten to interact with this winter has shown them just what a winter in Western New York is supposed to be like.

“Honestly it’s different than to say if I was doing it back home. These kids here know what it’s all about, they know what it means when snow hits the ground, and things like that,” Oliver said. “That really puts a premium on coming out here and spending time with these kids, they can show me how to do Christmas right.”

“I’m loving it, because being from Florida, we don’t get to see this, it’s always sunny, it’s sunny now so to see the weather changing, definitely to see snow on Christmas, I’m looking forward to it, I love it.”