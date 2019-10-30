Bills rookies visit Oishei for Halloween

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Buffalo Bills rookie team visited Oishei Children’s Hospital on Tuesday night for a Halloween-themed celebration.

The rookies hosted a Halloween party for Stone’s Buddies, the Oishei program for children affected by chronic and life-threatening illness.

The rookies are here! #Bills rookies are visiting Stone’s Buddies at Oishei Children’s Hospital to spread the spooky cheer pic.twitter.com/ZAuFpX5s6l — Mary Margaret Johnson (@mmj5838) October 29, 2019

“We love doing things like this, coming out, having fun with these kids, playing some bingo and sharing some food, it’s just awesome,” Bills rookie OT Ryan Bates said. “I love seeing these kids smile, we’re having a great time out here today.”

Not only did the Bills get to play Halloween Bingo with the kids and their families, they also got to go upstairs in the hospital to visit patient rooms and give away Bills gear.

“We went upstairs and every room we walked in the kids were just in there chilling, but as soon as we walked, a smile out of nowhere erupts on their faces,” Bills rookie DT Ed Oliver said. “That’s what you do it for, and you get to do it with the guys you go to war with every Sunday. That’s what makes it special.”

“Things like this allow us to sit back in a time like this throughout the season, just sit back and put a smile on our face,” Bills rookie OT Cody Ford said. “Times like this are hard for everybody, these kids like to come out here and forget what they’re going through, and it helps us forget our busy schedule and our busy lives as well. So it also helps us at the same time.”