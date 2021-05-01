Bills round out draft adding more OL depth selecting G Jack Anderson in the seventh-round

Texas Tech offensive lineman Jack Anderson looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 31-15. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills general manager Brandon Beane continued their commitment to adding depth in the trenches as they rounded out the 2021 draft selecting Texas Tech guard Jack Anderson with the 236th overall pick in the seventh-round.

During his end of the draft zoom call, Beane said games are won or lost up front so getting as many quality players at those positions is important to them.

Anderson was the third offensive linemen the Bills took in this draft along with offensive tackle Spencer Brown in the third-round and offensive tackle Tommy Doyle in the fifth.

Both Brown and Doyle are expected to compete for a swing tackle role while Anderson brings an edge inside.

“I think I bring physicality, I think that’s the main thing. You know someone that can just put their hand on the ground coming off the ball and I think I can play all three positions inside, wherever they need me to play so I think position flexibility helps as well,” Anderson said on a zoom call with reporters.

Speaking of playing all three spots inside, his experience at center might come in handy at some point. Anderson said he got a third of the snaps in practice at center during his time at Texas Tech.

He was a First-Team All-Big 12 last year, continuing his impressive play from high school where he was ranked the fourth guard in the country in the 2017 class.

One player many people compared him to his Richie Incognito.

“Yeah I heard that a bunch throughout the process, like a little Richie, I heard that a lot. And he’s a guy I really look up to. We have the same agent so I’m friends with him. I talk to him every once in a while, Facetimed with him not too long ago, a few weeks ago so I think that’s a good comparison and I’m just so happy to be a Bill,” Anderson explained.

Anderson joins the competition for a backup role as the Bills are set with their starters but still can’t wait to get an up closer look at Josh Allen.

“That’s awesome I mean Josh Allen’s great. He’s super impressive when I’ve watched him and I’m super excited to get in there with him and protect that guy, that’s gonna be the main goal and I can’t wait.”