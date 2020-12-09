Bills S Jordan Poyer has high praise for Steelers offense ahead of Sunday night matchup

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) center, talk with the offense as the team warms up for an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Against the 49ers and Chargers, the Bills have seen two quarterbacks who didn’t start the season for their teams with Nick Mullens and Justin Herbert. This week, it’s the opposite story as they face veteran quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger.

“Extremely talented offensive group, extremely talented football team when you look at the team as a whole offensively, defensively and special teams. Ben playing well, 17 year vet has seen all the looks,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said.

Even though the Steelers offense has struggled the past two weeks against Washington, who handed them their first loss, and the Ravens, the Bills know the challenges this Pittsburgh offense poses.

“He’s got extremely talented weapons around him with JuJu [Smith-Schuster] and [Chase] Claypool and Johnson and a good running game when they wanna run the football so we got our hands full this week against a very good team,” Poyer exp.ained.

Roethlisberger missed most of last year because of a season-ending elbow injury he suffered in week two, so when the Bills played the Steelers last season on Sunday night football in Pittsburgh, they went up against Devlin Hodges. But Roethlisberger is back in his 17th year in the NFL with a strong supporting cast around him.

There’s wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Dionte Johnson, Chase Claypool, running back James Conner and tight end Eric Ebron.

But in these past two weeks where the offense has struggles, part of it is because Roethlisberger’s pass catchers have had an issue with drops. The Steelers lead the league in dropped passes with 31 and had six more against Washington on Monday (Johnson had three, Ebron had two.)

They also struggled to move the ball in short-yardage situations and their downfield passing game hasn’t been very effective this season. Not to mention missing Conner while he was on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list has really hurt their running game. They only managed 21 yards rushing against Washington and 68 yards rushing against the Ravens the week before.

But they activated Conner from the COVID-19 list and is expected to play against the Bills.

“I think it was the last three or four games they’ve thrown the ball around 50 times and kind of gotten away from the run, not sure exactly why, they had some struggles running the football but James Conner is an extremely talented running back,” Poyer said.

“We played him last year and can make guys miss at any level of the defense so we have a feeling they’re gonna come and try to run the football on us so we’ve gotta find a way to make them one-dimensional and force them to throw the ball.”

Speaking of when the Steelers throw the ball, a lot of Roethlisberger’s success in the passing game has come in their short, intermediate, underneath passing game. They really haven’t tried to push the ball down field much this season with just six touchdown passes that traveled longer than 30 yards so if they do try to change that, the Bills will have to be prepared.

“We have to be able to limit those plays. They’ll come out and run straight ghost with everybody on the field and he’ll just find a matchup that he likes and throw it up and depend on his receivers to come down with it or get a pass interference call, you saw it happen a couple times last week against Washington. He’s extremely talented, he’s seen all the looks and he knows all the mismatches or the matchups in the game, he’s gonna find them,” Poyer said.