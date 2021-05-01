Bills select Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown with the 93rd overall pick

National Team offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa (FCS) (76) walks off the field after the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With their first picks of the NFL draft, the Bills took two defensive ends but switched to the other line in the third round selecting Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown with the 93rd overall pick.

This is a depth move for the Bills as they return all five of their starters this season thanks to general manager Brandon Beane getting contract extensions done with like Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano. So Brown has a chance to develop and learn without the pressure of needing to make an immediate impact.

“He’ll come in and compete and be a backup year one and we’ll see from there,” Beane said.

After the FCS postponed the 2020 season to the spring of 2021 Brown decided not to take any opportunities to play somewhere else.

“He had an opportunity to go play at bigger schools maybe even Iowa but just said if his teammates couldn’t play he wasn’t going to play,” Beane said.

When the FCS postponed the 2020 season, OT Spencer Brown had teams from the Big 10 and Big 12 reach out to him but he wasn't going to turn his back on Northern Iowa.



"I didn't want to turn my back on UNI and loyalty's a big thing for me."

And there’s a reason Brown thinks he’ll fit in very well with Buffalo because he sees similarities to how the people of his hometown of Lenox, Iowa work.

“Super blue collar around here, everybody works hard, involved in farming and small businesses and outside of that I’m not sure what you’re doing in Lenox, Iowa but as much as it’s a celebration for me it’s a celebration for the town,” Brown said.

“And outside of that even for the Southwest Iowa community. It’s all small towns out here, we all take care of each other so I’m happy to represent Lenox and Southwest Iowa.”

Bills 3rd round pick Spencer Brown thinks he'll fit in very well in Buffalo:



"Growing up on a farm in Lenox and then Northern Iowa and just coming to a blue collar city and being a part of Bills Mafia is about perfect for a kid from small town Iowa."

While Brown played primarily right tackle at Northern Iowa, Beane sees him as a swing tackle. We know how much the Bills love versatility especially on the line but moving him inside doesn’t seem like something the they want to at least to start.

“It’s not that we wouldn’t rep him in there but we do like to have our guys do it just in case on game day something happens you know if you’ve only got so many linemen up but I think his main spots will be left and right tackle,” Beane explained.

Brown was named an FCS All-America before the season was postponed after starting 32 games in college.

And even after having so much time off from football, he didn’t shy away from the chance to show NFL teams what he’s got.

“The thing I admired, some guys got invited to the Senior Bowl that didn’t play this year and didn’t want to do it, they turned down the invitation. And that was a little bit of caution for me. Spencer even though he didn’t play he took the opportunity,” Beane said.

“And he met the competition like he played really well and he caught our eye at the Senior Bowl as this wasn’t too big for him. We were happy he was still around at our pick.”