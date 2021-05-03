Bills shift attention to decision on 5th-year options for Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills general manager Brandon Beane wanted to get through the draft before shifting the attention to other big decisions they need to make this offseason.

The draft wrapped up on Saturday so now it’s about whether or not to pick up the fifth-year options for 2018 first-round picks, Josh Allen and Tremaine Edmunds by Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

“We’re aware of that, we’ve had conversations and we’ll get that handled by the deadline Monday,” Beane said on a zoom call Saturday after the draft.

“Nothing in the draft affected either one of these guys it’s just there’s no reason to do it before then. In our mind we just wanted to focus on the draft and now we’ll take care of that before the deadline Monday.”

The concern is the salary cap not being much higher next season than it is now. That means if the Bills picked up both Allen and Edmunds’ fifth-year options, they need to allocate over $35 million in cap space in 2022. Picking up Allen’s option will cost the Bills $23.016 million while Edmunds’ is $12.716.

“The hard part this year is gonna be the cap has gone down, don’t know exactly where it’s gonna be next year, probably not a huge increase you know Josh’s number is in the 20’s because of the Pro Bowl. Tremaine has made a couple Pro Bowls, he’s pushing 13 so you know you can’t really be flexible with those cap numbers so we’ve gotta make sure if we pick them both up that we’re gonna have close to $35 million space in next year’s cap,” Beane said the week before the draft on a zoom call with reporters.

“It’s not an ideal scenario from that to pick them both up and not extend them so we just gotta kind of figure out how we can make that work in our system.”