BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the wake of Saturday’s horrific massacre at a Buffalo grocery store that killed 10 people, Micah Hyde’s second annual charity softball game almost didn’t happen on Sunday.

The Bills safety debated canceling the event amidst the tragedy, but decided to go forward with the game to try and put some smiles on people’s faces and bring the community together for a good cause.

“I’m shocked and I can’t believe and can’t fathom why anyone would ever do that, but some bad things happen in this world,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said after the game. “It was good to get out here and spread some love.”

With plenty of Bills in attendance at the softball game, quarterback Josh Allen spoke to the media about the heartache of the weekend.

“It’s still hard to wrap my head around it,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “The heartbreak, this weird feeling I have, my heart goes out to the victims and their families. We really haven’t talked as a team yet, I’m sure we’ll talk about it and figure out a way to help the situation and help the families out.

“It’s something that you never think is going to happen in your community, and when it does, it hits home. I was sick to my stomach all day yesterday. I was flying back from my sister’s graduation, it was just gut wrenching. It really is. We’ll figure out as a team what we’re going to do, but there’s no doubt we’ll do something,” Allen said about the tragedy.

With 12,000 fans in the stands at Sahlen Field, Sunday’s charity game was a small step in helping the city and community begin to heal.

“It was a good showout today, but for a community that’s grieving and mourning, to have this where you see people from all over the place coming together and have a good time,” Allen said, “I’m glad he [Hyde] didn’t cancel it. We were able to get out here and show that we care about this community.”