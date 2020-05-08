Bills sign A.J. Epenesa, Gabriel Davis and Jake Fromm to rookie deals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Thursday the Bills signed three out of their seven draft picks to rookie contracts and on Friday they added three more as defensive end A.J. Epenesa, wide receiver Gabriel Davis and quarterback Jake Fromm inked their deals.

The Bills drafted

with their first pick of the draft, 54th overall in the second round. Epenesa brings some much needed youth to the defensive end room as he joins Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Trent Murphy. Going into the draft, Epenesa was projected as a first-round pick but his stock likely fell given his unimpressive showing at the combine.

Davis was the Bills first of two wide receivers they picked. They drafted Davis out of UCF with the 128th overall pick in the fourth round. Isaiah Hodgins was the other receiver as they both bring size to the receiving corps. Even though the Bills traded for Stefon Diggs, adding as many weapons for Josh Allen is important since this is a passing attack that’s struggled over the past two years. They could both contribute on special teams as well.

Despite having Josh Allen as their starter and Matt Barkley as his backup, the Bills went with a quarterback in the fifth round drafting Jake Fromm out of Georgia 167th overall. As he slid that far, GM Brandon Beane admitted after Fromm was not on their radar heading into the draft but the value and his talent was too good to pass up there keeping with their philosophy of drafting the best player available. Beane also added Fromm will have to earn his spot and whether they’ll roll with two quarterbacks or three for the season is still unknown.

Running back, Zack Moss who the Bills drafted in the third round is the only one left to sign now.