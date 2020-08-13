Bills sign Dion Dawkins to four-year extension

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, center, in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The “Shnow Man” is staying in Buffalo for at least four more years. The Buffalo Bills signed left tackle Dion Dawkins to a four-year, $60 million contract extension on Thursday, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bills’ standout left tackle Dion Dawkins and Buffalo reached agreement on a four-year, $60 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN.



The deal ties Dawkins to Buffalo, and protecting Josh Allen’s blindside, through the 2024 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2020

Dawkins’ extension comes one day after the Bills extended Sean McDermott’s contract to keep the head coach in WNY through the 2024 season.

Dawkins has been a staple on the offensive line for Buffalo, and has started 43 out of 48 games in his career with the Bills. Aside from being a force on the line, Dawkins also has a pair of touchdowns on his resume, his first coming in 2018 against the Jets, and his second coming against the Patriots in 2019.

A second-round pick in the 2017 Draft, Dawkins was in Sean McDermott’s first draft class with the Bills, and is the first player in that draft class to sign a long term extension with the team.