Bills sign former Titans OL Jamil Douglas

Tennessee Titans offensive guard Jamil Douglas (75) leaves the field after an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills added to the offensive line room during free agency, most recently signing former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamil Douglas to a one-year deal on Friday.

A 2015 fourth round pick of the Miami Dolphins, Douglas began his career in South Florida until the middle of the 2016 season. After bouncing around to New England and Atlanta, he signed with the Titans in 2018 and played 29 games with Tennessee over the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Douglas has started 11 games in the 26 he’s played throughout his career.