BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

Canisius senior Sammy Harig stepped off the football field for the last time as a State Champion with the Crusaders in the fall, and he was looking forward to his final season as a high school athlete with the rugby team this spring.