Bills sign McDermott to multi-year contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have signed head coach Sean McDermott to a multiyear contract extension, the Buffalo Bills PR announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

In his three seasons with the Bills, McDermott has led the team to a 25-23 record and two trips to the NFL playoffs.

“Sean’s leadership on and off the field has been nothing but genuine and transparent, qualities we appreciate as owners,” Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a statement. “He is the same great person to us, the players and everyone across all organizations.”

“We will never forget how impressed we were during his first interview. Sean’s attention to detail were apparent back then and his process-driven approach has brought great stability to our organization. We are happy to extend his contract and keep him in Western New York for many years to come.”

Under McDermott, the Bills defense has flourished. From 2018-19, the Bills have given up the fewest number of yards in the NFL, while allowing the fourth lowest point total in the league.

McDermott currently ranks fifth on the Bills all-time wins list with his 25, trailing only Marv Levy, Lou Saban, Chuck Knox and Wade Phillips.

The terms of the extension have not yet been released, but ESPN Insider Adam Schefter tweeted that the Bills and McDermott have agreed to a six-year deal, tying McDermott to Western New York until 2025.