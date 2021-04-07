Bills sign OL Forrest Lamp to one-year deal

Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Forrest Lamp (76) blocks during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills signed offensive guard Forrest Lamp to a one-year contract, the team announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

Lamp comes to Buffalo after spending the first three years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers where he was picked 38th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In three seasons with the Chargers, Lamp played in 25 games, starting 18.

He is just the latest addition to the Bills offensive line during free agency. Buffalo also signed OL Jamil Douglas on Friday.