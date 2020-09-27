Bills survive second half defensive struggles

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) following a reception during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “It’s a long season, and we’re just happy to be 3-0 right now.” After a second-half surge by the LA Rams where they scored 29 unanswered points, the Bills are lucky to still be undefeated after topping the Rams 35-32.

The Bills defense was absolutely shutdown through the first half, holding the Rams to just a field goal and 171 yards total offense through two quarters. With the return of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano to the starting lineup, the Bills D looked like it was back to normal.

But coming out of the halftime break, the wheels on the Buffalo defense seemed to fall off, and the Rams attacked.

LA marched down the field four straight times and scored four touchdowns. All of a sudden, the game went from 28-3 to 32-28.

“I think they understood how we were trying to attack them, I think they were able to settle down and figure out where our guys were going to be,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “That’s a really good offense, they found ways to create plays, especially in the second half, and we’re just happy to get away with the win.”

The Bills defense had a hard time stopping the Rams in the second half, but at the same time, the offense gave up a questionable interception, was forced to punt, and gave up a tough fumble. With a deflated offense and defense, Bills safety Micah Hyde says it was incredibly hard to garner any kind of momentum.

“It’s a little different now, they [Rams] are gaining momentum, usually we make a big play in the game and the crowd is into it, but we didn’t have that. Once that momentum was going for them, we had to find a way to get it back, and we just weren’t able to do that,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said.

“I think the turning point was once the offense got that big 3rd and 22 conversion, Beasley caught that ball over the middle, we finally got the momentum back. That was 10 minutes of game time. It’s difficult. You’ve gotta give their offense credit, a lot of adjustments went into the second half, and they moved the ball on us. It was a tough opponent, glad we only see them once.”