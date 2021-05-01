Bills take another OT drafting Tommy Doyle out of Miami (OH) in the 5th round

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s been a pattern with the Bills draft so far and that’s add depth in the trenches.

In the first and second rounds, Bills general manager Brandon Beane selected back-to-back defensive ends (Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham). In the third and fifth rounds, he picked two offensive tackles in a row with Spencer Brown on Friday and Tommy Doyle on Saturday.

They drafted Doyle with the 161st overall pick out of Miami (OH) once again adding a player that factors more in to their long-term plans than someone who can make an immediate impact.

The Bills are locked in with their starters as they all return for the 2021 season but there is a spot open for a swing tackle since Ty Nsekhe signed with the Cowboys in free agency.

That’s a spot Doyle and Brown will compete for. Just like with Brown, Doyle is also a big dude listed as 6’8″ and now they’ll come to Orchard Park in the same rookie class looking to earn a spot on this roster.

“Yeah it’s awesome to have that competition, I’m excited for it. I’m just excited to come in and do what the coaches ask me to do. If I’m on field goal blocking, that’s my role. I just want to try and help the team win,” Doyle said on a zoom call with reporters.

The MAC had a shortened season because of the pandemic and Miami (OH) had an even shorter season only playing three games in 2020 because of Covid but Doyle started all three of those and was named to the First-Team All-MAC for the season year in a row. He also earned the honor in 2019 when he Doyle started all 13 games at left tackle.

Speaking of that season, the Redhawks’ opener that year was at Iowa and Doyle got to play against his new Bills teammate, A.J. Epenesa.

“It was a super exciting day, it was my first start at left tackle. Being able to play against such a great player like that it was a cool opportunity,” Doyle said.

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, fights off a block by Miami of Ohio offensive lineman Tommy Doyle, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Before making that first start at left tackle, he played on the right side and still wants to make sure he brings that versatility to move around.

“It was a smooth transition, I played right tackle then bumped over to left. In the past ten, twelve weeks I’ve been making sure that I’m able to switch sides and play right or left so I feel comfortable at both,” Doyle explained.

The Bills also made a deal on Saturday, trading their second fifth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for two sixth round picks. So now they have three sixth round picks as of now.