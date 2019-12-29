Bills to play Texans on Wild Card Weekend

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) laughs with teammate Jordan Poyer, left, before being interviewed after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Bills won 27-6. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills will hit the road to battle the Houston Texans on Wild Card Weekend.

Buffalo wrapped up the regular season with a 13-6 loss to the New York Jets.

The Patriots will also be playing on Wild Card Weekend after Ryan Fitzpatrick manufactured a miraculous 27-24 win in New England, denying the Patriots a first round bye in the playoffs.

The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 31-21 to earn a first round bye to the Divisional round.

AFC Playoff Seeds:

#1 – Baltimore

#2 – Kansas City

#3 – New England

#4 – Houston

#5 – Buffalo

#6 – Tennessee/Pittsburgh/Oakland