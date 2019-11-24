Bills top Broncos, improve to 8-3

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Building off his impressive performance a week ago in Miami, Josh Allen threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-3 win over Broncos on Sunday.

Allen also rushed for 57 as the team racked up 244 yards on the ground.

Rookie Devin Singletary eclipsed the 100 yard mark in a game for the first time in his career with Frank Gore added 66 yards and moved into the third place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list..

RELATED: Frank Gore passes Barry Sanders for 3rd on NFL all-time rushing list

With the victory, Buffalo improves to 8-3 overall with their chances of making the playoff jumping to 82 percent, according to the New York Times playoff simulator.

Leading 6-0 at halftime, Allen marched the Bills right down the field on their opening drive of the third quarter and capped off an eight play, 59-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown to Cole Beasley to push the lead out to 13-0.

Driving early in the fourth quarter, Allen hooked up with John Brown for a 34-yard score to open up a 20-3 advantage.

The Bills defense also continued to stand tall and sacked Denver’s Brandon Allen four times. Tre’Davious White also secured his fourth interception of the season, picked off Allen as the Broncos were driving late in the first half.