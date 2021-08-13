Bills top Lions 16-15 in Preseason opener

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary runs for a 6-yard touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT, M.I. — The 2021 NFL preseason kicked off on Friday as the Buffalo Bills traveled to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

In his first series in the NFL, Bills first round draft pick DE Greg Rousseau recorded his first career sack on Jared Goff. The third down lost yardage forced the Lions to punt in the opening drive.

The Bills took the early lead after Tyler Bass booted a 50-yard field goal through the uprights after Buffalo’s first offensive possession sputters with an incomplete pass from Mitch Trubisky on third down.

Detroit kicked a field goal late in the first to tie the game up at three heading into the second.

In the second, Buffalo puts together a 15 play, 83-yard drive that takes nine minutes off the clock, and we got to see the Bills run game in action. Buffalo ran the ball 10 times for 45-yards, including a 13-yard scramble by quarterback Davis Webb. The Bills capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Webb to Devin Singletary to make it 10-3.

Webb would finish the night with 11 completions on 16 attempts, 90 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills would kick another field goal, this time a 37-yarder by Bass, to take a 13-3 lead into the half.

Detroit kicked a field goal in the fourth to cut into Buffalo’s lead 13-6, but then would cut the deficit to one with a Craig Reynolds touchdown right after the Bills got a pick-six called back. After a failed two-point conversion, the Lions trail 13-12.

Detroit kicked a field goal with under two minutes left in the game to take the 15-13 lead.

Just over a minute and a half left to play, with Jake Fromm under center, the Bills looked to get into field goal range to put the game in the hands of Tyler Bass. On fourth down, Fromm chucks it deep and connects with Marquez Stevenson for a 42-yard pass to keep the drive alive! Fromm would lead the Bills into field goal territory, and Bass would boot a 44-yard field goal right down the middle for the win!

Buffalo tops Detroit 16-15 in the first preseason game.

The Bills hit the road for the second preseason game as they take on the Bears in Chicago on Sunday, August 22nd at 1 pm.