Bills top Lions in 3rd preseason game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) signals in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills first team offense will have plenty to work on leading into the regular season.

Josh Allen completed just three of his passes for just 49-yards and an interception overturned in a = to = win over the Lions in the third preseason game.

After a strong performance in week two, Cole Beasley and Allen struggled to get on the same page in Detroit. The wide receiver was targeted twice and finished with one catch — which he fumbled.

Matt Barkley entered to the start second half and continued to show he can be a steady hand under center. Barkley picked up right where he left off against the Panthers, completing 12-of-14 attempts for 142 yards and a touchdown to Duke Williams, who finished with three catches for 15 yards.

Injuries also started to pile up for the Bills. Offensive guard Quinton Spain left Friday’s game with an ankle injury and cornerback Tre’Davious White exited after suffered a quad contusion. Levi Wallace and Frank Gore also seemed hobbled, but did return to action.

Buffalo squeezes past the Lions 24-20 to remain unbeaten in the preseason. The Bills will return home to New Era Field for the final preseason game on August 9th against the Minnesota Vikings.