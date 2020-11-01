Bills topple Patriots 24-21

Buffalo Bills’ Zack Moss (20) rushes past New England Patriots’ Terrence Brooks (25) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the game that the Bills had circled on the schedule for the entire season, the new Patriots, led by quarterback Cam Newton came to Orchard Park, and for the first time since 2016, Buffalo comes away victorious.

After forcing the Patriots to punt on their first drive of the game, the Bills capitalize on their first possession. Running on predominately run plays, Buffalo trounces down the field on a 10 play, 78-yard drive topped off with an eight yard touchdown run by rookie Zack Moss. The TD marks Moss’s first career rushing touchdown, and brings the Bills up 7-0 early.

Second quarter, New England takes it 44-yards down the field but the Bills hold them to a 43-yard field goal to make it 7-3 with just under 11 minutes left in the half.

The Bills marched down the field with two minutes left in the second, but Josh Allen threw his fourth interception of the season as JC Jackson snags it off of a Stefon Diggs miss.

The Patriots take advantage of the short field and kick a 33-yard field goal.

Buffalo led New England 7-6 at the half.

The Bills received the ball to open up the half, and Buffalo came out in a big way! Devin Singletary took off for an 18-yard run, then Stefon Diggs caught a pass and turned on the hit stick for a 41-yard reception down to the two yard line. It was there that Moss punched it in for his second touchdown of the game, and the Bills take a 14-6 lead.

With three minutes left in the third, the Patriots find the endzone for the first time of the game. Cam Newton leads his team on a five play, 37-yard drive that ended in a 22-yard run for the score. A two-point conversion ties the game up at 14 a piece.

Buffalo responded on their next possession. A nine play, 45-yard drive, including a big 17-yard run by Devin Singletary and a 12-yard run by Moss, led the Bills back to the endzone. Josh Allen capped off the drive with a quarterback keep to bring Buffalo up 21-14.

But again, the Patriots come back with an answer. New England started running the ball down Buffalo’s throat, and put together their first back-to-back touchdown drives of the season to tie the game at 21 with under nine minutes left in the game.

On the Bills next possession, they would take 5:30 off the clock with a 10 play, 63-yard drive. Tyler Bass kicked a 28-yard field goal, Bills lead 24-21.

The Patriots trounce down the field with a 12 play, 65-yard drive. Newton keeps it himself and runs towards the endzone, but Justin Zimmer forces Newton to fumble the ball on the 14-yard line and it’s recovered by the Bills!

Buffalo kneels it out and the Bills top the Patriots 24-21. The Bills beat the Patriots for the first time since 2016, and for the first time at home since 2011.